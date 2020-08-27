 Skip to main content
Report: NBA players meeting ended ‘ugly’

August 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

NBA players met on Wednesday night to discuss the future of the basketball season, and things got heated.

Matters began earlier in the day when the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic. Their actions were intended to be a statement in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday night. The Magic were unaware of the Bucks’ plans and were surprised. The teams scheduled to play later in the day decided not to play either, and then the movement spilled into other leagues, like MLB.

The NBA players decided to hold a meeting on Wednesday night about the future of the season. The Athletic’s David Aldridge says the end of the meeting was “ugly.”

In what was described as an informal poll, the Lakers and Clippers voted against continuing the rest of the season. LeBron James reportedly walked out afterwards.

Others are portraying the situation as players being frustrated and needing some time to cool off before deciding things.

The players will talk again on Thursday, while the owners also hold a meeting.

There are currently five first-round playoff series ongoing. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors were set to play Game 1 of their second-round series on Thursday.

