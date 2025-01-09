NFL announces contingency plan for Rams playoff game

The NFL on Wednesday revealed its contingency plan in the event that the Los Angeles Rams’ home playoff game is impacted by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The league said in a statement that it is currently planning to play Monday’s Vikings-Rams playoff game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as scheduled. However, the game will be moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az., if a change is necessary.

“The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community,” the league said in a statement. “We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires.

“We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary.”

The NFL has announced that the #Vikings–#Rams playoff game is still being planned for LA. But there is a contingency plan. pic.twitter.com/CLlazq2uKn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2025

Multiple wildfires in the Los Angeles area have caused widespread damage and forced the evacuation of many residents. The disaster led to the postponement of Wednesday’s scheduled Los Angeles Kings home game at Crypto.com Arena.

SoFi Stadium and its surrounding area were not under any evacuation warnings as of Wednesday afternoon. Despite that, the league and city will undoubtedly want to ensure that hosting a playoff game will not tie up any resources that would be needed by first responders.

The stadium is also not fully indoors, so air quality could be a concern for both players and fans. That was the case in 2023, when smoke from fires in Canada forced the postponement of several MLB games on the East Coast.