NBA referee Tony Brothers goes viral after issuing tech for seemingly odd reason

NBA referee Tony Brothers is clearly not a fan of being given the silent treatment.

Brothers on Saturday went viral after issuing a seemingly peculiar technical foul against Dejounte Murray during the Atlanta Hawks guard’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 1-time All-Star appeared to be penalized for ignoring the 59-year-old referee on the sideline at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The incident happened with the Hawks down 107-90 with just over four minutes left in the contest.

Tony Brothers hit Dejounte Murray with a technical after he ignored him during a timeout 😳pic.twitter.com/CEUTvW4jLe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 2, 2024

Murray may have been called for the tamest NBA technical in league history. No words were uttered, nor were there any demonstrative gestures made.

The Hawks ended up losing Saturday’s contest 114-102. Murray finished with 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 11 assists on 8/19 shooting.

Brothers doesn’t exactly have the best track record in treating NBA players with respect at all times. The 30-year veteran official was punished last season for allegedly using profane language against a Nets guard.

Stars like Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and even Murray’s Hawks teammate Trae Young have had beef with Brothers in the not-so-distant past.

Brothers had just returned from a nearly month-long absence due to an Achilles injury he reportedly suffered during a February 6 contest between the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. He may not have been in the best of spirits about having to run up and down an NBA court again.

Saturday was a warning to the rest of the NBA — ignore Brothers at your own peril.