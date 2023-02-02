Top NBA reporter reveals 4 biggest trade candidates at deadline

There could be some former All-Stars and Finals run contributors who are on the move at this year’s NBA trade deadline.

Appearing this week on “Up & Adams,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania, one of the go-to reporters for NBA news, revealed the four biggest candidates for trade ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Charania named Toronto Raptors duo Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby as well as Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

The biggest trade candidates at the deadline, per @ShamsCharania: – Pascal Siakam

– OG Anunoby

– John Collins

It is hardly surprising to hear that Crowder and Collins may be getting dealt. The former has held out from the Suns all season as they work on finding a trade for him (with one frontrunner possibly emerging). As for the latter, he has been a trade candidate on the middling Hawks for over a year now, and the rumors have since intensified.

Siakam, an All-NBA big, and Anunoby, a young two-way extraordinaire, are unexpected inclusions though. Lately, it seems like the 23-30 Raptors would be more willing to deal a guy like Fred VanVleet, who will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer, or Gary Trent Jr, who is more of a role player.

Of course, the “biggest” trade candidates do not necessarily mean the “likeliest” trade candidates. But there have been some signs that Charania may be right on when it comes to those big Raptors players being available.