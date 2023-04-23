NBA makes ruling on Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul

Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks was ejected from Game 3 of his team’s playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers after he hit LeBron James in the groin, but he will not face further disciplinary action.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that the NBA reviewed Brooks’ flagrant-2 foul and has decided there will be no additional penalty. Brooks will be available for Game 4 on Monday night.

Brooks nailed James in the groin on Saturday night while trying to poke a ball out behind the Lakers star 17 seconds into the start of the third quarter (video here). Officials deemed Brooks’ actions excessive and unnecessary and gave him a flagrant-2 foul, triggering an automatic ejection.

The Brooks play was similar to one we saw from Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden earlier in the week. Harden was also assessed a flagrant-2 and ejected but faced no further discipline.

Brooks talked a lot of trash heading into Game 3, but his night ended with a whimper. The Lakers beat the Grizzlies to take a 2-1 series lead.