Thursday, April 20, 2023

James Harden ejected from Game 3 on ridiculous call

April 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
James Harden bumps Royce O'Neale

The calls made by the officials during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night left a lot to be desired. Specifically, a decision to eject James Harden during the third quarter left many perplexed.

Harden was being defended by Royce O’Neale late in the third quarter with his Sixers down 80-76. Harden leaned into O’Neale with his left shoulder while preparing to make a move and simultaneously put his left hand towards O’Neale’s groin. The official blew a whistle.

The officials decided to give Harden a flagrant-2 foul, which triggered an automatic ejection.

Many people couldn’t believe the call, especially considering Harden’s infraction seemed like nothing compared to Joel Embiid’s kick of Nic Claxton.

Harden had 21 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 29 minutes prior to his ejection.

While many people debated whether or not Embiid should have been ejected for his actions in response to Claxton, most people could agree that Harden’s infraction was mild compared to Embiid’s. Seeing Harden receive a much harsher penalty than Embiid therefore left many confused.

