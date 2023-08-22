 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 22, 2023

NBA social media employee goes rogue with Facebook post

August 22, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Adam Silver speaking

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA received an embarrassing reminder this week of how important it is to change passwords after parting ways with employees.

On Monday, someone claiming to be a former member of the NBA’s social media team logged into the league’s official Facebook account to air his or her grievances. In a lengthy post, the person ripped the NBA for forcing social media employees to work long shifts without enough compensation.

You can read the full post below:

“How do I log out of this?

“Haven’t worked here in weeks. Anyway, the NBA overextends it’s (sic) social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives for a salary of less than $50k annually after taxes.

“I worked 14 hour shifts without breaks at times. Shoutout Adam Silver.

“We don’t get health insurance until 90 days on the job. That’s silly isn’t it?

“Glad I resigned, no need for a job to get in the way of your happiness.

“Donate to mental health causes.”

The post was quickly deleted, but not before screenshots were captured.

There are two sides to every story, and the anonymous poster did not provide much detail about the scope of his or her work. The NBA had not responded as of Tuesday morning.

Someone at the NBA obviously forgot to remove access from whichever employee left the company. We saw something similar happen recently with the Cincinnati football team.

Article Tags

Adam Silver
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus