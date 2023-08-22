NBA social media employee goes rogue with Facebook post

The NBA received an embarrassing reminder this week of how important it is to change passwords after parting ways with employees.

On Monday, someone claiming to be a former member of the NBA’s social media team logged into the league’s official Facebook account to air his or her grievances. In a lengthy post, the person ripped the NBA for forcing social media employees to work long shifts without enough compensation.

"Nobody wants to run NBA's social media anymore." pic.twitter.com/aTSNHNuCVn — Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) August 21, 2023

You can read the full post below:

“How do I log out of this?

“Haven’t worked here in weeks. Anyway, the NBA overextends it’s (sic) social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives for a salary of less than $50k annually after taxes.

“I worked 14 hour shifts without breaks at times. Shoutout Adam Silver.

“We don’t get health insurance until 90 days on the job. That’s silly isn’t it?

“Glad I resigned, no need for a job to get in the way of your happiness.

“Donate to mental health causes.”

The post was quickly deleted, but not before screenshots were captured.

There are two sides to every story, and the anonymous poster did not provide much detail about the scope of his or her work. The NBA had not responded as of Tuesday morning.

Someone at the NBA obviously forgot to remove access from whichever employee left the company. We saw something similar happen recently with the Cincinnati football team.