Interesting NBA star voted as most overrated player in league by peers

Many NBA players are apparently not feeling the ice.

The Athletic shared the results this week of an anonymous NBA player poll that they recently conducted. One of the questions asked was “Who’s the most overrated player [in the league]?” The leading vote-getter was an interesting star — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. He received 14.8 percent of the vote (about double that of any other individual player).

We asked NBA players who the most overrated player in the league was. The leading vote-getter? Trae Young. More in our anonymous player poll: https://t.co/tNDGsJILcz pic.twitter.com/PZPqWvMIcg — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 18, 2023

Young, who is averaging 26.2 points and a career-high 10.2 assists per game this season, is a two-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA selection. He can score, shoot, and distribute with the best of them and has also already led his team to a conference finals berth before the age of 25.

But by the same token, Young is unathletic, inefficient, and pretty woeful on defense. Even worse is that he is a notorious foul-baiter, often using blatant non-basketball moves to draw whistles (such as this shameful one).

Young’s reputation has taken a greater hit this season with growing claims that he is supposedly a coach-killer. But even when it comes to his fellow players, Young clearly isn’t Mr. Popular either.