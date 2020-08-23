Luka Doncic to play in Game 4 vs. Clippers despite ankle injury

The ankle injury Luka Doncic suffered in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night will not be enough to hold him out on Sunday.

The Mavericks have announced that Doncic will play in Game 4 on Sunday night.

Doncic underwent an MRI after suffering what has been described as a sprained ankle. The test revealed no significant damage, but there were questions about whether he would be able to play in Game 4 with only one day off in between.

Doncic played 29 minutes in the Mavericks’ 130-122 loss to the Clippers on Friday. He had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double since the NBA season resumed in July.

Dallas trails the Clippers 2-1 in the series.

It will be interesting to see if there is any lingering tension between Doncic and Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell. The two exchanged some words during Game 3, with Harrell drawing criticism for one remark he made toward Doncic.