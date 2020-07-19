NBPA producing social justice shirts with Russell Westbrook’s clothing line

After some players were left disappointed by the NBA’s pre-approved jersey messages, the NBPA is stepping in with its own idea.

As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBPA is collaborating with Russell Westbrook’s Honor The Gift clothing line to create a series of social justice-themed shirts with some messages not allowed by the NBA.

Sources: The NBPA is partnering with Russell Westbrook’s clothing line to design social justice shirts for all NBA players to incorporate some messages that were not approved for jerseys. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2020

Sources: Message options for new NBPA/Russell Westbrook lifestyle shirts: Systemic Racism, Police Reform, I Can’t Breathe, No Justice No Peace, Break the Cycle, Strange Fruit, By Any Means, Power to the People, Equality, Am I Next? https://t.co/N5uXh7Ss9L — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2020

The NBA is allowing players to use social justice messages on their jerseys, but some players were upset that the list was pre-approved and they were not consulted about what is on it. Players won’t be able to wear these during games, but they could theoretically wear them upon arrival at the arena.

Westbrook, of course, is well known for his fashion sense. Despite that, it wouldn’t be a surprise for these shirts to have a more understated look to them given the message.