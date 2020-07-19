pixel 1
header
Sunday, July 19, 2020

NBPA producing social justice shirts with Russell Westbrook’s clothing line

July 19, 2020
by Grey Papke

Russell Westbrook rim

After some players were left disappointed by the NBA’s pre-approved jersey messages, the NBPA is stepping in with its own idea.

As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBPA is collaborating with Russell Westbrook’s Honor The Gift clothing line to create a series of social justice-themed shirts with some messages not allowed by the NBA.

The NBA is allowing players to use social justice messages on their jerseys, but some players were upset that the list was pre-approved and they were not consulted about what is on it. Players won’t be able to wear these during games, but they could theoretically wear them upon arrival at the arena.

Westbrook, of course, is well known for his fashion sense. Despite that, it wouldn’t be a surprise for these shirts to have a more understated look to them given the message.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus