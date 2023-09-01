Nets take chance on former Duke standout

Though Kyrie Irving is long gone, the Brooklyn Nets now have another Duke product on their team.

Chris Haynes of TNT reported Friday that the Nets have agreed to sign big man Harry Giles in free agency. Giles will end up getting a one-year deal from Brooklyn.

The 25-year-old Giles was a standout at Duke, having arrived as one of the top-ranked high school recruits in the country. But a knee injury limited his effectiveness for the Blue Devils, and Giles then entered the NBA Draft after his freshman year. Giles went in the first round (No. 20 overall) in 2017 and had his rights acquired by the Sacramento Kings. His NBA career up to this point has also been very underwhelming though as more knee troubles and an inability to climb the depth chart have prevented Giles from shining.

Giles holds NBA career averages of 5.6 points and 3.8 rebounds a game over three seasons between the Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers. He also has not played in the league since the 2020-21 campaign, most recently suiting up in the G League for the Agua Caliente Clippers in 2021-22. But Giles still has his believers, having very recently been recruited by a top NBA star. Now the Nets agree that Giles is worth a shot as well.