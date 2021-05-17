Video: This Nets fastbreak is one of the prettiest of the season

It took until the final day of the season, but the Brooklyn Nets managed to pull off one of the prettiest plays of the entire season Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nets guard Mike James deflected a desperation pass into the hands of Blake Griffin, who managed to connect with Kyrie Irving on a behind-the-back pass. Irving directed another touch pass back to James, who bounced it off the backboard for Kevin Durant to finish.

Here’s another angle of the ridiculous sequence.

Mike James deflection.

Blake behind-the-back outlet.

Kyrie touch pass.

Mike James off the backboard.

KD flush. What. A. Sequence. pic.twitter.com/NWrK2sboXz — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2021

It’s the sort of thing you’d usually see on a playground, not an actual NBA game.

There had been some concerns that the Nets might not be able to play to their potential due to the lack of time Durant, Irving, and James Harden have played together. Harden may have sat out Sunday, but based on this, it looks like they’re going to be just fine. That will be bad news for Charles Barkley, though.