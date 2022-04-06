Nets forward has warning for Knicks fans ahead of rivalry game

One Brooklyn Nets player thinks that the Madison Square Garden faithful should tread lightly heading into this week’s rivalry game.

Speaking Tuesday after a win over the Houston Rockets, Nets forward Bruce Brown was asked about the reception his team might get during their game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The game will be the first time this year that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have played together at MSG.

“I don’t think [the Knicks fans] want to say too many bad things,” warned Brown, per SportsNet New York. “Because there will be two 50-balls tomorrow if they start talking.”

Both Durant and Irving are on some heaters right now. The former poured in 55 points against the Atlanta Hawks over the weekend, and the latter is coming off separate outings in March of 50 and 60 points. Brooklyn is also 3-0 in the season series against the Knicks going into Wednesday’s finale.

Knicks fans are among the NBA’s most savage and love targeting opposing stars specifically (as we have seen some notable examples of this year). But Brown does not think that would be the wisest decision for the fans unless they want to see Durant and Irving lay the hurt on their team in living color.

Photo: Stephen Lew-USA Today Sports