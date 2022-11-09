Nets officially name new head coach

The Brooklyn Nets have officially named a new head coach, and the decision may represent a pivot from their original plan.

On Wednesday, the Nets announced that they have removed the interim tag from head coach Jacque Vaughn. The 47-year-old will remain the team’s coach for the foreseeable future.

After the Nets fired Steve Nash last week, there were multiple reports that they planned to name Ime Udoka their next head coach. Marc Stein then reported on Sunday that Nets owner Joe Tsai was facing strong pressure to not hire Udoka.

Udoka was suspended a full season by the Boston Celtics for engaging in an inappropriate but consensual workplace relationship with a subordinate female employee. Udoka allegedly used “crude language” and made “unwanted comments” to the woman, which factored into the suspension.

The Nets likely would have faced pressure to not hire Udoka strictly because of the situation in Boston, but the recent drama surrounding Kyrie Irving probably made things worse. Irving is currently serving a suspension after he publicly supported an antisemitic film. Brooklyn may not have wanted to compound recent negative publicity with more negative publicity.

Vaughn, 47, had been an assistant coach with the Nets since 2016. Brooklyn has gone 2-1 in the three games since he took over for Nash.