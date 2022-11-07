 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 6, 2022

Report: Nets owner being blocked from doing 1 thing

November 6, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Joe Tsai looking on

May 9, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; Taiwanese businessman Joe Tsai (left) looks on during the second half of the preseason WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the China National Team at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has had his hands full with one issue lately, but there is another matter that is also pressing.

Tsai has been dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving social media post, which led the Nets to suspend the guard for at least five games. At the same time, the Nets fired coach Steve Nash.

The Nets reportedly had their eye on Ime Udoka and planned to hire him as their replacement for Nash.

Days have gone by since that report went public. Now, Marc Stein says that’s for a reason — Tsai is reportedly being told not to hire Udoka.

Udoka was suspended a full season by the Boston Celtics for engaging in an inappropriate but consensual workplace relationship with a subordinate female employee. Udoka allegedly used “crude language” and made “unwanted comments” to the woman, which factored into the suspension.

This could be a matter of not compounding recent negative publicity over Irving with more negative publicity. Or there could be more to the situation.

What we do know is that hiring a coach who was just suspended a season would undermine the morality the Nets are trying to express with the Irving situation.

Article Tags

Brooklyn NetsJoe TsaiJoseph TsaiKyrie Irving
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus