Report: 1 NBA star has been taken off trade block

It was not all that long ago that the Brooklyn Nets seemed destined to blow up their roster, but they have reportedly informed rival teams that they have no interest in trading at least one of their star players.

The Nets have informed teams that inquired about Kyrie Irving that they plan to keep the star point guard, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Irving, who opted into his $37 million contract for next season, has supposedly had constructive conversations with Nets executives and has been working out with teammates this summer.

Of course, it could simply be that no team is willing to give up anything significant in a trade for Irving. The Nets undoubtedly listened to offers for Irving at some point. They have seemingly had conversations with multiple teams. Considering they were unwilling to give Irving a long-term max contract extension, it would stand to reason that they are not fully committed to him. Brooklyn’s decision to take Irving off the trade block — if they even truly have — likely has to do with Irving’s value.

The Nets may be taking a similar stance with Kevin Durant. A recent report claimed they want to see what their team looks like with Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons playing together.

Durant is trying to turn up the pressure on the Nets, but the team may continue to call his bluff. Perhaps Irving can help convince his (former?) best friend to stick around for one more season.