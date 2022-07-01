Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Western Conference team in blockbuster

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell no longer have to make it work together with the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz traded Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal on Friday that was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. In return, Utah will receive four first-round picks and a package of players headlined by Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley.

The Gobert trade comes a day after the Jazz traded Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets for a first-round pick. There has been talk of a total rebuild in Utah now that Quin Snyder stepped down and was replaced by first-year head coach Will Hardy.

All eyes will now be on Donovan Mitchell. There had been rumors about friction between him and Gobert for quite some time. The assumption was that one of the two stars would be traded, but one NBA insider hinted on Friday that both could be dealt.

Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who has made three consecutive All-Star teams, averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season. He and Karl-Anthony Towns will form a dynamic duo in Minnesota’s frontcourt.