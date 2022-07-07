Teams taking hard stance in Kevin Durant trade discussions?

The Brooklyn Nets have been entertaining trade offers for Kevin Durant, but they have yet to receive one that they deem worthy. If they do not lower their expectations, that may not change.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Thursday’s edition of “Get Up” that the Nets have not seen the type of bidding war they hoped for when they made Durant available. Teams have made their initial offers and are not showing a willingness to increase them.

“When the Nets put him on the market, I think they thought there was going to be a tremendous bidding war. While there’s a lot of interest, from what I can tell that bidding war isn’t really hot right now,” Windhorst said. “Teams have made their offers and don’t really feel the need to increase them.”

The Utah Jazz traded star big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves last week for a massive haul of draft picks and players. Utah landed Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, four first-round picks and a pick swap. The Nets now expect to get at least that much for Durant, but Windhorst said rival executives feel the Timberwolves overpaid for Gobert.

“The Jazz make this trade with Rudy Gobert last week where they get an incredible haul of draft picks, which the Nets respond by saying, ‘Now the price for Durant just went higher,'” Windhorst said. “The rest of the league is kind of saying, ‘We don’t think so. We don’t want to pay that price. We didn’t like that trade.'”

Durant, 33, is three years older than Gobert. Durant is under contract for four more seasons, while Gobert has three years and a player option remaining on his deal. There is no question Durant is a more valuable player, but the haul the Jazz received for Gobert is going to be difficult to top.

It does not sound like Durant intends to back down from his trade request, so the Nets may be faced with a difficult decision at some point — take less than what they perceive to be fair market value or deal with a disgruntled superstar.