New angle of Carmelo Anthony during LeBron-Stewart incident goes viral

Carmelo Anthony has been involved in plenty of dust-ups during his career (see: 2006 Nuggets-Knicks brawl). Thus, what he saw on Sunday against Detroit did not faze him much at all.

A new angle of Anthony after LeBron James’ incident with Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is going viral this week. In the video, which shot from behind the Los Angeles Lakers bench and posted by Instagram user Timmy Allos, Anthony is talking about Stewart to referee Phenizee Ransom.

“He’s not coming this way,” Anthony says of Stewart, an apparent reference to Stewart supposedly going into the tunnel to get back at James.

Anthony then starts yelling at Pistons guard Cory Joseph, who had made his way to the Lakers bench. “Why are you over here?” Anthony angrily asks.

The video of Anthony went viral and led to some more great reactions.

Melo when he seen Cory Joseph pic.twitter.com/USQsC7YqDR — The CaruShow (@Como_te_llamaz) November 22, 2021

"Hey, LAPD this is Carmelo Anthony, Cory Joseph tryna beat me up" https://t.co/gYLyrMS01C — Jayson (@jasonwithawhy) November 22, 2021

That’s hoodie Melo, stop playing with him. https://t.co/Kdzjjy6iUU — aw (@alexisarion) November 22, 2021

Melo was about to give Corey Joseph the Jared Jeffries treatment lol https://t.co/CTnK3mFpT3 — Spee King Fact (@SpeeKFacts) November 22, 2021

The 37-year-old Anthony sure did seem like he was a lot more willing to throw down than his Banana Boat bro James was. If there’s one thing that we’ve learned over the years, it’s that you definitely want Anthony on your side when the stuff hits the fan.

Photo: Nov 27, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers power forward Carmelo Anthony (00) warms up prior to tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports