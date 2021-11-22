Did Isaiah Stewart run into tunnel hunting for LeBron James?

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was so irate after his confrontation with LeBron James that he appeared ready to go after the Lakers star in the tunnel.

James was ejected during Sunday night’s game in Detroit after he took an apparent shot at Stewart’s face while the two were competing for a rebound (video here). The confrontation left Stewart bloody and irate, and the Pistons center basically wanted to take on the entire Lakers team in response.

Stewart was assessed two technical fouls for his reaction to the incident and was subsequently ejected. He seemed to have calmed down as he began moving toward the tunnel, but TV cameras caught him breaking away from his teammates and charging into the tunnel as if he were pursuing someone.

Isaiah Stewart runs into the tunnel to try and get to LeBron and the Lakers players stay on the lookout pic.twitter.com/9av1yZHib3 — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) November 22, 2021

Stewart’s reason for running through the tunnel wasn’t clear. There was speculation that Stewart may have wanted to use the tunnel to go around and access the Laker bench. The teammates who were following Stewart looked like they were trying to prevent that from happening.

It’s not unprecedented for on-court conflicts to spread into the tunnel. The tunnel charge was a pretty solid indication of just how angry Stewart was, and how unwilling he was to calm down and let it go.