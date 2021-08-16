New Knick Evan Fournier takes shot at Kevin Durant over his hair

Evan Fournier just arrived in New York, but he is already pouring some gasoline on the local Knicks-Nets rivalry.

The veteran guard tweeted to his nearly 300,000 followers Monday asking for the best barber in New York City. After a fan made a funny reference to Brooklyn star Kevin Durant, Fournier replied, “He needs a barber too.”

Now I need the best barber in NYC. Cuz I need help lol — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) August 16, 2021

He needs a barber too — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) August 16, 2021

While Fournier is new to The Big Apple, his history with Durant is definitely there. Fournier and the French national team just lost to Durant and Team USA in the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics. The two players also had a fiery incident with one another during the NBA playoffs in May.

The former MVP Durant is usually the one dunking on people on Twitter. Now he is getting a taste of his own medicine from Fournier.