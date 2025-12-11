New video emerges of another incident between Jalen Brunson and a fan

Jalen Brunson apparently had multiple fan exchanges during Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

The New York Knicks guard Brunson was involved in an incident with a fan in the middle of Tuesday’s NBA Cup quarterfinal at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ont. While Brunson was about to inbound the ball in the first quarter, the Amazon Prime broadcast caught him twice turning around to exchange words with a fan who was heckling him (video here).

On Wednesday, a new video emerged from the game. The video showed Brunson telling an off-camera fan, “Why you harassing me?” The fan then called Brunson out for supposedly flopping, to which Brunson replied by saying, “That’s a foul. Just playing by the rules.”

You can see the video at the link here.

Based on the respective game clocks in the two videos, the two incidents took place at completely different times. Brunson did appear to be addressing the same section in both videos however, so it is not out of the realm of possibilities that he was talking to the same fan both times.

The two-time All-Star Brunson went on to score 35 points on 13/19 shooting as the Knicks defeated the Raptors 117-101 to advance to the NBA Cup semifinal against the Orlando Magic. But that fan would not be alone in accusing Brunson of flopping as even Brunson’s opponents have done that before.