Jalen Brunson has an incident with heckler during NBA Cup quarterfinal

Jalen Brunson has become the latest NBA player to have an on-camera incident with a heckler.

Brunson and the New York Knicks faced off on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors for an NBA Cup quarterfinal game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ont. During the first quarter, the Amazon Prime broadcast caught Brunson exchanging words with a heckler in the Toronto crowd.

The two-time All-Star Brunson was about to inbound the ball when he heard something from the heckler and turned around two separate times to respond to him. Brunson then made the inbounds pass and proceeded to hit a three-pointer just seconds later.

Here is the video.

Somebody court-side is chirping at Brunson.



Hope you're ready for how this ends TOR. pic.twitter.com/SuUODBE1o6 — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) December 10, 2025

Maybe the fan was trying anything that he could to get into Brunson’s head since Brunson was already absolutely torching the Raptors by that point. He scored 20 points in just the first quarter alone and finished with 35 points overall as the Knicks won 117-101 to advance to the NBA Cup semifinal in Las Vegas, Nev.

Hecklers are obviously a staple of any sporting event, but the NBA in particular has seen a recent rise in incidents of players engaging with them. Most notably, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey also had a very heated moment with a heckler during an NBA Cup game a couple of weeks ago.