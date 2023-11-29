Newport Beach police release statement on Josh Giddey investigation

Police in Newport Beach, Calif. are speaking out after launching an investigation into the accusations against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey.

The NBPD released an official statement on Wednesday saying that they are aware of the information circulating online about Giddey’s alleged improper relationship with a female minor and are conducting an active investigation into the matter. The statement also says that the NBPD is “actively seeking additional information” about the allegations and that they aim for a “fair and thorough investigative process.”

You can read the full statement below.

Statement from the Newport Beach police department on the “active investigation” into allegations about an improper relationship between Thunder guard Josh Giddey and a minor girl. Police are “actively seeking additional information.” pic.twitter.com/2HciDAHppT — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 29, 2023

News broke on Tuesday that the NBPD had decided to open an investigation into the Giddey allegations. TMZ reports however that the investigation has hit a roadblock as the alleged minor and her family are currently refusing to cooperate with officials.

The NBA is also conducting its own investigation into the accusations against the 21-year-old Giddey, which emerged over social media last week (see the full details here). Oklahoma City has made the decision to continue playing Giddey like normal, and he has averaged 10.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per contest over the two games since (both Thunder losses). Giddey was heavily booed by Minnesota Timberwolves fans on Tuesday in his first road game since the scandal broke.