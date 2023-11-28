Police investigating Josh Giddey allegations

Local police have opened an investigation into the allegations against Josh Giddey that emerged last week, according to a report.

TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday that the Newport Beach Police Department in Southern California has opened an inquiry regarding the allegations.

Giddey, who is in his third NBA season, was accused via a few social media posts last week of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. The girl in question is alleged to be a junior in high school in Newport Beach. High school juniors are typically 16 or 17 years old, while Giddey is 21 years old. The age of consent in California is 18. The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16 (Giddey plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder).

The NBA said last week that they were investigating the allegations.

The Thunder let Giddey play in their game Saturday against the 76ers despite the accusations. The 21-year-old guard was asked about the allegations last week and declined to comment.

Giddey was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder No. 6 overall in 2021. The Australia native is averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this year in his third NBA season.