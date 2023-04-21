Nic Claxton ejected after taunting Joel Embiid

Nic Claxton was ejected from Thursday night’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series between his Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Claxton received a technical foul minutes into the game after stepping over Embiid following an alley-oop (video here). Embiid responded to the taunt by kicking Claxton, which resulted in Embiid receiving a flagrant-1 foul call.

Later in the fourth quarter, Claxton taunted Embiid after throwing down a dunk in front of the Sixers big man. Claxton was called for a technical foul. Since it was his second tech of the game, Claxton was automatically ejected.

Nic Claxton EJECTED for taunting after dunk on Embiid 😳 pic.twitter.com/ejAP3ygpTq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2023

Claxton had 18 points in 28 minutes prior to being ejected with 8:48 remaining in the game. His absence hurt the Nets, who went on to lose 102-97.

The Sixers now lead the series 3-0.