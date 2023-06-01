 Skip to main content
Nick Nurse discusses James Harden’s future with 76ers

June 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
James Harden looking on

Nov 15, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) arrives to Toyota Center prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Nurse was introduced as the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, and he gave some hints about the future of the organization, particularly as it relates to James Harden.

Harden is widely expected to decline his player option this summer and become a free agent, putting a return to Philadelphia in doubt. Nurse made it clear that he intends to try to recruit Harden back to the 76ers, and the two have already spoken.

Winning is the best sell Nurse has in his back pocket. Harden has been heavily linked to a return to the Houston Rockets, but that team may not be ready to contend for a championship for several seasons. Money will definitely be an issue for the Sixers, but if the team is willing to go all the way to bring Harden back, Nurse sounds ready to make it happen.

Realistically, the 76ers are likely well aware that Harden’s return is no sure thing. That may be why they’ve been linked to one of Nurse’s former players.

