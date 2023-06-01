Nick Nurse discusses James Harden’s future with 76ers

Nick Nurse was introduced as the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, and he gave some hints about the future of the organization, particularly as it relates to James Harden.

Harden is widely expected to decline his player option this summer and become a free agent, putting a return to Philadelphia in doubt. Nurse made it clear that he intends to try to recruit Harden back to the 76ers, and the two have already spoken.

Nick Nurse said he’s talked to James Harden on the phone and plans to meet with him ahead of free agency. His sales pitch? “Winning is the sell.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 1, 2023

Winning is the best sell Nurse has in his back pocket. Harden has been heavily linked to a return to the Houston Rockets, but that team may not be ready to contend for a championship for several seasons. Money will definitely be an issue for the Sixers, but if the team is willing to go all the way to bring Harden back, Nurse sounds ready to make it happen.

Realistically, the 76ers are likely well aware that Harden’s return is no sure thing. That may be why they’ve been linked to one of Nurse’s former players.