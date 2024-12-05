 Skip to main content
Former NBA All-Star is becoming an agent

December 5, 2024
by Grey Papke
Nick Van Exel at a basketball game

Feb 20, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former NBA player Nick Van Exel on the court before a game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A former NBA All-Star is taking his first steps into becoming an agent.

13-year NBA pro Nick Van Exel is taking on the role with 100X Sports. The agency has divisions for the NFL and NBA, and bills Van Exel as a co-founder and partner.

The agency has already brought in a number of established agents to build out a roster of clients. That includes Tom Mills, who heads up the football division and most prominently represents Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“Sports is changing right in front of our eyes, and our agents have the right tools to serve our clients and their families to maximize their value during their career and properly prepare them for life after the game,” Van Exel said in a statement announcing the venture.

Van Exel had a successful 13-year career in the NBA from 1993 to 2006, primarily with the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. He was selected to one All-Star team in 1998 and wound up averaging 14.4 points per game in 880 NBA appearances. He has spent much of his post-playing career in coaching, but appears to be transitioning to something different now.

