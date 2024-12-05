Former NBA All-Star is becoming an agent

A former NBA All-Star is taking his first steps into becoming an agent.

13-year NBA pro Nick Van Exel is taking on the role with 100X Sports. The agency has divisions for the NFL and NBA, and bills Van Exel as a co-founder and partner.

Former NBA All-Star Nick Van Exel has moved into athlete representation as co-founder/partner of 100X Sports. The agency has NFL and NBA divisions (with longtime NBA agent Tony Dutt). Van Exel has been in coaching for the past decade-plus. More: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 5, 2024

The agency has already brought in a number of established agents to build out a roster of clients. That includes Tom Mills, who heads up the football division and most prominently represents Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“Sports is changing right in front of our eyes, and our agents have the right tools to serve our clients and their families to maximize their value during their career and properly prepare them for life after the game,” Van Exel said in a statement announcing the venture.

Van Exel had a successful 13-year career in the NBA from 1993 to 2006, primarily with the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. He was selected to one All-Star team in 1998 and wound up averaging 14.4 points per game in 880 NBA appearances. He has spent much of his post-playing career in coaching, but appears to be transitioning to something different now.