Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Nick Young needs new boxing opponent after licensing issue

September 7, 2022
by Larry Brown
Swaggy P is looking at Plan B for his upcoming boxing match.

Nick Young was set to fight rapper “Blueface” on Saturday, but now he needs a new opponent.

According to TMZ Sports, Blueface was not cleared by the California State Athletic Commission to receive a license. The commission says Blueface needs to appear before the organization next month.

Because Blueface was not cleared to fight, Young is looking for a replacement ahead of Saturday’s Social Gloves 2 card at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

Young says he is willing to fight anyone, and even called out fellow former NBA player, Nate Robinson. Robinson suffered an embarrassing loss to Jake Paul in the ring in 2020.

Young played in the NBA from 2007-2019, winning a championship with the Warriors in 2018. The 37-year-old Los Angeles native is set to make his boxing debut. On the same fight card, former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell are set to meet.

