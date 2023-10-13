Nick Young continuing his basketball career with new team

The Swag Champion is not finished playing ball just yet.

Ex-NBA swingman Nick Young has resurfaced with a new team — the Macau Black Bears in China. The Black Bears announced in a post to their Instagram page that they had officially signed Young. He is slated to make his debut for the team in late October.

Now 38 years old, the former first-round pick Young played for 12 seasons in the NBA with six different teams (the Wizards, Clippers, 76ers, Lakers, Warriors, and Nuggets). Young was a Lakers fan favorite with his many antics (often times, boneheaded ones) and then went on to win an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2018.

Since his last NBA appearance during the 2018-19 season, Young has played in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league and ventured into an interesting celebrity boxing career as well. He did agree to a deal with the Zhejiang Lions of the CBA in late 2020. But with no statistical record of his games, it doesn’t appear that Young actually played for them. Now however, Young will indeed be off to China (or at least Macau, a special administrative region of China) to play for the Black Bears, who compete in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).