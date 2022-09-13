Nick Young responds to his boxing critics

Nick Young is the latest professional athlete to stray away from his sport and give boxing a try, and his debut on Saturday night did not go well. Unless, of course, you ask him.

Young fought TikTok star Malcolm Minikon at the Social Gloves 2 event at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday night. The fight, which was scheduled for five rounds, was stopped in the middle of the fourth when Minikon pushed Young through the ropes. Young said he felt the fight was going well for him and that Minikon had to resort to a “cheap shot.”

“I felt good, I hit him a lot, I felt I came and did what I had to do,” Young said, per Harry Davies of The Mirror. “He hit me with a cheap shot and that’s what you’ve got to do when you’re losing. I don’t want him getting a headbutt at the end and thinking he won off a headbutt, I don’t know how you can think he won.”

You can see how the fight ended in the video below, which also showcases some of Young’s unique boxing skills.

A lot of people said Young got knocked out. He strongly disagreed and fired back at his critics.

“Y’all crazy Sayin I got knock [sic] out … I was whooping that boy a–,” Young tweeted on Monday (edited by LBS for profanity).

Young also said Minikon threw elbows at him and only hit him once the entire fight.

That’s what happens when you fighting someone that can’t fight they do dum stuff like push and run in with they elbows..he hit me one time the whole fight https://t.co/diVQvEwY9w — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 12, 2022

Young was supposed to fight a different opponent, but Minikon had to step in last week due to a licensing issue. That left Minikon just two days to prepare. Even still, he looked no less experienced than Young.

Young has not officially retired from the NBA. He last played for the Denver Nuggets in 2018. The 37-year-old has a better chance of returning to pro basketball than he does carving out a career in boxing.