Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Nikola Jokic had 9-word message after winning championship

June 13, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history on Monday night, and the two-time NBA MVP delivered a very simple message during his postgame interview.

Jokic was asked what it feels like to be an NBA champion. The star center had a very business-like response.

“The job is done. We can go home now,” Jokic said.

What made the comment even more entertaining is that the Nuggets were at home in Game 5 against the Miami Heat. Some players say they are looking forward to getting back home after they win a playoff series on the road, but Jokic meant his actual home. The message was very on-brand for him.

Jokic had 28 points and 16 rebounds in Denver’s 94-89 title-clinching victory. He averaged 30.2 points and 14.0 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals. He also had an extremely classy gesture after the final buzzer sounded (video here).

