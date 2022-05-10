Nikola Jokic’s brothers go after Markieff Morris on Twitter again

Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic decided to celebrate their brother Nikola’s second straight NBA MVP win this week by [checks notes] resurrecting a six-month-old feud with Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris.

The Denver Nuggets star Nikola was reported on Monday to have won MVP for the 2021-22 campaign, his second consecutive time winning the award. Brothers Strahinja and Nemanja responded by firing several tweets off at Morris, whom Nikola had previously feuded with. Strahinja and Nemanja mentioned Morris in no less than 13 tweets, calling Morris the worst NBA player ever, saying that he would never win MVP, and dissing the ring he won in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers as a “fake Mickey Mouse ring.”

Take a look at some of the tweets.

HOW SAD YOU NOT EVER WIN MVP! YOU SAD! MVP NIKOLA NOT YOU. CRY BABY! @Keefmorris @MookMorris2 — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) May 9, 2022

WORST NBA PLAYER EVER IS @Keefmorris KEEP CRYING! NO MVP FOR YOU!! — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) May 9, 2022

YOU WIN FAKE MICKEY MOUSE RING NIKOLA WIN REAL MVP! SO CRY!! @Keefmorris — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) May 9, 2022

You can see the full tweetstorm on the @JokicBrothers page here.

Morris does not appear to have said anything new with regard to his violent November incident with Nikola (video here), so it looks like Strahinja and Nemanja were just being petty here. Of course, Morris’ team is still in the playoffs while Nikola has been sitting on his couch these last couple of weeks, so perhaps that is Morris’ best comeback here.

It goes without saying however that Strahinja and Nemanja have a highly entertaining Twitter page. After all, they created it specifically to issue a threat over the Morris-Nikola incident.