Nikola Jokic could not stop clowning Luka Doncic during celebrity game

Nikola Jokic on Saturday offered a glimpse of what it would be like if he were teammates with Luka Doncic.

The MVP-caliber duo was on the same side for the “Night of the Dragon” exhibition contest at Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The event was held in celebration of Slovenian legend Goran Dragic’s official retirement.

Doncic and Jokic sat next to each other on the bench. The Joker lived up to his name by repeatedly clowning the Dallas Mavericks superstar whenever he had the chance. At one point, Jokic poured water all over Doncic.

Nikola Jokic can’t stop messing with Luka Doncic 🤣💦 pic.twitter.com/WkLdmDAW9o — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 24, 2024

Then after his bottle was emptied, Jokic resorted to just smacking Luka on the back of the head.

Luka Doncic & Nikola Jokic make the most entertaining bench 😂 pic.twitter.com/wOgR1nGHOG — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 24, 2024

The shenanigans continued on the court as the two repeatedly connected for some unusual plays.

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic may be the best, most unserious players ever 😭 #NBA #NBAX pic.twitter.com/O9I5KUAQ9R — CourtSideHeat (@courtsideheat) August 24, 2024

Jokic even unleashed a self-oop that we probably won’t be seeing in the NBA anytime soon.

SELF ASSIST AND DUNK BY JOKIC

(He asked to be subbed after that) 🤣pic.twitter.com/4KFM5Y1Rgf — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) August 24, 2024

Dragic’s farewell game was quite the star-studded affair. Aside from Doncic and Jokic, former NBA MVPs Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki both suited up for the event.

Other NBA players such as Nikola Vucevic, Boban Marjanovic, Robin Lopez, and Bogdan Bogdanovic were also present for the contest.

Even Dragic’s former teammate Chris Bosh was also in attendance. The Miami Heat legend initially wasn’t supposed to play but eventually entered the ballgame to score two points.

Despite the star power on a team headlined by Doncic and Jokic, their squad lost to Dragic’s team 106-86.