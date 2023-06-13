 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic has 1 big concern about Nuggets’ championship parade

June 13, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Apr 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before game four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets on Monday night captured their first championship in franchise history, but Nikola Jokic does not seem eager to celebrate the feat.

Jokic has a big concern about the Nuggets’ championship parade. After he led his team to a win over the Miami Heat in Game 5, Jokic said multiple times that he just wants to get home to Serbia. He looked genuinely disappointed when he was informed during his postgame press conference that a parade is planned for Thursday.

Jokic owns several horses and is big into horse racing. He told the NBA TV crew that he is anxious to get back to Serbia because one of his horses is supposed to race there on Sunday. That is why the NBA Finals MVP is so concerned about the Nuggets’ celebration plans.

“I don’t know how I’m gonna arrive (home) with the Thursday parade — Friday maybe,” Jokic said. “I don’t know. I’m gonna ask (Nuggets president Josh Kroenke) to give me a plane.”

He may be arguably the best basketball player on the planet, but Jokic has made it clear that there is more to his identity than being an NBA star. For evidence of that, look no further than the brief message he delivered on the court after the Nuggets won.

Jokic averaged 30.2 points and 14.0 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals. Many people feel he should be a much more popular star given his recent dominance, but it seems as though Kevin Durant was right about Jokic.

