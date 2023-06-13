Nikola Jokic has 1 big concern about Nuggets’ championship parade

The Denver Nuggets on Monday night captured their first championship in franchise history, but Nikola Jokic does not seem eager to celebrate the feat.

Jokic has a big concern about the Nuggets’ championship parade. After he led his team to a win over the Miami Heat in Game 5, Jokic said multiple times that he just wants to get home to Serbia. He looked genuinely disappointed when he was informed during his postgame press conference that a parade is planned for Thursday.

Poor Nikola Jokic just wants to go home to Serbia and they made him win a whole NBA Championship and now he has to go to a parade. pic.twitter.com/ZvpR3hLYj8 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) June 13, 2023

Jokic owns several horses and is big into horse racing. He told the NBA TV crew that he is anxious to get back to Serbia because one of his horses is supposed to race there on Sunday. That is why the NBA Finals MVP is so concerned about the Nuggets’ celebration plans.

Nikola Jokic is worried about making it back home in time to see his horse race because of the parade, puts pressure on Josh to loan him the plane pic.twitter.com/SRTpFWmeRz — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) June 13, 2023

“I don’t know how I’m gonna arrive (home) with the Thursday parade — Friday maybe,” Jokic said. “I don’t know. I’m gonna ask (Nuggets president Josh Kroenke) to give me a plane.”

He may be arguably the best basketball player on the planet, but Jokic has made it clear that there is more to his identity than being an NBA star. For evidence of that, look no further than the brief message he delivered on the court after the Nuggets won.

Jokic averaged 30.2 points and 14.0 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals. Many people feel he should be a much more popular star given his recent dominance, but it seems as though Kevin Durant was right about Jokic.