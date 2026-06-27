Nikola Jokic considering intriguing decision about his Nuggets contract

Nikola Jokic is considering a rather risky move regarding his contract with the Denver Nuggets .

While Jokic is eligible to sign a new contract this summer, he is considering not doing so, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. That would open the door to Jokic potentially becoming a free agent in 2027.

Jokic made the same move last year, and it does not necessarily indicate that he wants to leave Denver. That said, any decision to leave his long-term future uncertain will undoubtedly invite speculation about whether the former MVP is fully committed to the Nuggets and still believes they can win a title.

By waiting until next summer, Jokic would be able to sign a long-term contract worth more overall money. The biggest reason for his delay, however, might simply be to allow the Nuggets a bit more wiggle room financially to build the team around him.

There have been no indications that Jokic is actively seeking to leave Denver. He made it clear at the end of the season, however, that he does not think the Nuggets are close to being a championship team at the moment.

Jokic is set to make just over $59 million this season. He has a player option for 2027-28, meaning his future would be firmly in his hands at that point if he does not sign a new deal this summer.