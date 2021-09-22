Nikola Jokic explains what he does not like about being MVP

Countless NBA players dream about one day winning the Most Valuable Player Award, but Nikola Jokic is revealing one downside that comes with it.

The Denver Nuggets star addressed reporters Wednesday. Jokic took home MVP honors last year and explained his one worry about being the winner.

“It’s not really fun being a celebrity,” said Jokic, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

The 26-year-old added that he was hoping the award would not increase his profile, saying that he would rather have nobody know him than to have everybody know him.

Jokic became the first center to win MVP since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000. With his versatile averages of 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game for Denver last season, the award was certainly well-deserved.

At 6-foot-11, it was probably already hard enough for Jokic to keep a low profile. Now all the MVP attention may complicate matters even further. Perhaps Jokic’s new physical profile will help him regain some anonymity.