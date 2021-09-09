Nikola Jokic looks extremely slim in new workout video

Fresh off winning MVP last season for the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic looks hungry for more.

The Nuggets tweeted a video on Thursday of Jokic looking extremely slim during a workout. The 26-year-old was Eurostepping with a medicine ball, doing finger rolls, and even throwing down reverse dunks. Take a look:

41 days until our season openerpic.twitter.com/hiNAts9eTO — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 9, 2021

The three-time All-Star Jokic is known for his large frame at 6-foot-11 with an official playing weight of 284 pounds. He is even nicknamed “Big Honey” and has joked about his weight in the past.

Jokic did already slim down considerably last year, but that may have been due in part to a bout with COVID-19. Now that Jokic looks healthy and trim at the same time, the league may not be ready for the wrath that he is about to unleash.