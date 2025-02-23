Nikola Jokic jokes about famous viral meme of him

It turns out that the man known as The Joker has got some jokes of his own.

Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic was interviewed this week as part of a video feature that aired on the team’s official YouTube page. During the interview, Jokic addressed the hilarious viral meme of him dating back to the 2014 NBA Draft.

Jokic, who was an unheralded, little-known prospect out of Serbia at the time, was picked No. 41 overall by the Nuggets in the second round of that year’s draft. As a result, Jokic’s selection was not even announced live at the time and instead was revealed on the television ticker while ESPN aired a commercial for Taco Bell instead.

May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

“I think I’ve never had Taco Bell just because of that,” joked the seven-footer in the interview this week.

The Taco Bell meme has since followed Jokic throughout his NBA career, in part because of just how far he has come ever since then. In his first decade in the league, Jokic, now 30 years old, has already become a seven-time All-Star, a three-time NBA MVP, and a 2023 NBA champion and Finals MVP with the Nuggets. It is safe to say that everyone would much rather have Jokic at this point than a Crunchwrap Supreme.

This season for Denver, Jokic’s exploits have continued with 29.4 points (a career high), 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game (also a career high). Unlike some other top NBA stars, it is clear that Jokic does not need Taco Bell as a part of his diet in order to succeed.