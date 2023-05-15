 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 15, 2023

Darvin Ham cracks funny joke about stopping Nikola Jokic

May 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Darvin Ham smiling

Nov 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham at a press conference during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If the Los Angeles Lakers plan to overcome the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, they are going to have to find a way to at least contain Nikola Jokic. Coach Darvin Ham has a plan for that — sort of.

Ham joked Monday that the Lakers intend to stop Jokic by kidnapping him so the star center cannot play against them.

That might not be the worst plan. Jokic averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in four regular season games against the Lakers. Admittedly, that points per game figure is slightly below his season average of 24.5, but that is hardly going to make the Lakers feel much better.

Jokic has been dominant in the playoffs, and he’s been cracking some jokes along the same lines as Ham is. The Lakers know there is only so much they can do to slow the star center down, but they have to at least do something to give themselves a chance.

Article Tags

Darvin HamNBA playoffs 2023Nikola Jokic
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus