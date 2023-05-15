Darvin Ham cracks funny joke about stopping Nikola Jokic

If the Los Angeles Lakers plan to overcome the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, they are going to have to find a way to at least contain Nikola Jokic. Coach Darvin Ham has a plan for that — sort of.

Ham joked Monday that the Lakers intend to stop Jokic by kidnapping him so the star center cannot play against them.

Darvin Ham joked the plan against Nikola Jokic is to catch him outside his house and kidnap him. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) May 15, 2023

That might not be the worst plan. Jokic averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in four regular season games against the Lakers. Admittedly, that points per game figure is slightly below his season average of 24.5, but that is hardly going to make the Lakers feel much better.

Jokic has been dominant in the playoffs, and he’s been cracking some jokes along the same lines as Ham is. The Lakers know there is only so much they can do to slow the star center down, but they have to at least do something to give themselves a chance.