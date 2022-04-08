Nikola Jokic gets meme treatment for new headband look

Nikola Jokic may be putting the finishing touches on a second straight MVP campaign, all while looking like a character straight out of “Cobra Kai.”

The Denver Nuggets center briefly had to leave Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after taking an elbow to the head from Jaren Jackson Jr.

Nikola Jokic took a nasty elbow to the head and was covered in blood 😳 Hope he's alright 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/Zvy25S28GM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 8, 2022

Jokic, who was bleeding as a result of the hit, returned to the game later on in the quarter wearing a vibrant red headband.

Twitter loved the new look and shared some funny memes about it.

Headband Jokic and bill walton = same energy pic.twitter.com/rbr7YWbYgH — SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) April 8, 2022

Jokic finally spent some VC pic.twitter.com/ZqwvpnO6OW — kyle (@knicks_tape99) April 8, 2022

Headband Jokic going back to his childhood days 📛😤 pic.twitter.com/dpIcrV19RX — Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) April 8, 2022

Even the Nuggets’ official Twitter account got in on the fun.

Headband Jokić has entered the game. — x – Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 8, 2022

The headband must have been like The Silver Surfer’s board and given Jokic superpowers because he went on to absolutely light Memphis up. He ended up with 35 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, five steals, and a block in a 122-109 win for Denver. That led to even more jokes on Twitter.

Jokic as soon as the headband went on pic.twitter.com/yrPQzOo4Hw — FuukaBazooka (@FuukaForce) April 8, 2022

Headband Jokic vs. Memphis • 35 PTS

• 16 REB

• 6 AST

• 5 STL pic.twitter.com/snWcvg2mML — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 8, 2022

The Nuggets clinched a top-six seed in the West with the win over Memphis, thereby escaping the play-in tournament. There are plenty of teams that do not want to see Denver in the playoffs, especially if the headband look works for Jokic as well as it once did for this guy in the postseason.