#pounditThursday, April 7, 2022

Nikola Jokic gets meme treatment for new headband look

April 7, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Nikola Jokic in a headband

Nikola Jokic may be putting the finishing touches on a second straight MVP campaign, all while looking like a character straight out of “Cobra Kai.”

The Denver Nuggets center briefly had to leave Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after taking an elbow to the head from Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jokic, who was bleeding as a result of the hit, returned to the game later on in the quarter wearing a vibrant red headband.

Twitter loved the new look and shared some funny memes about it.

Even the Nuggets’ official Twitter account got in on the fun.

The headband must have been like The Silver Surfer’s board and given Jokic superpowers because he went on to absolutely light Memphis up. He ended up with 35 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, five steals, and a block in a 122-109 win for Denver. That led to even more jokes on Twitter.

The Nuggets clinched a top-six seed in the West with the win over Memphis, thereby escaping the play-in tournament. There are plenty of teams that do not want to see Denver in the playoffs, especially if the headband look works for Jokic as well as it once did for this guy in the postseason.

