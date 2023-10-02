 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic has incredible response to question about Deion Sanders, Colorado

October 2, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Nikola Jokic with a ball in hand

May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic truly could not care less about American culture and trends.

The Denver Nuggets reigning Finals MVP Jokic was fielding questions from reporters at Media Day on Monday along with his co-star Jamal Murray. At one point, the two were asked to give their opinion on the other hot sports team in the area — the Colorado Buffaloes led by Deion Sanders (some Nuggets players attended Colorado’s game on Saturday against USC).

Murray tried his best to answer diplomatically. But when reporters turned their attention to Jokic and asked if he knew anything about Sanders, he kept his answer simple.

“Sorry,” said Jokic while shaking his head.

Here is the priceless video.

Though they have dropped two straight contests, Sanders’ Colorado side is the talk of the town in college football right now. They have had countless A-list celebrities attend their games, and Coach Prime Mania has even swept other sports as well.

But don’t expect Jokic, who has his own interests and just spent the entire NBA offseason living his best life in his native Serbia, to pay attention to any of that. He probably wouldn’t know Deion Sanders from Bernie Sanders at this point.

