Nikola Jokic hits most ridiculous buzzer-beater of NBA season

Bo Nix may have some competition for the best arm in Denver.

Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic pulled another rabbit out of his hat on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings. With 1.7 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Jokic received the inbounds from his teammate Aaron Gordon and casually flung the ball towards the basket from 3/4 court. As if guided in by the hand of God, the ball dropped down from the heavens and landed perfectly in the net for three points.

Here is the unbelievable video.

OH MY JOKIĆ JOKIĆ JOKIĆ HITS A NONCHALANT HEAVE FROM 3/4 COURT!! pic.twitter.com/6nn3f6kU4c — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2025

Steph Curry might be the only other person who could pull off something like that, and he wouldn’t be using only one hand. Jokic simply has that magic touch, no matter how far away from the basket he is.

The three-time NBA MVP Jokic impressed all night and then some, finishing with a gaudy 35-point, 22-rebound, 17-assist triple-double as Denver defeated Sacramento 132-123. While Jokic usually only focuses on throwing magnificent passes from 3/4 court, he can clearly find the bottom of the net from that range too.