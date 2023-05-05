Nikola Jokic had amazing answer to reporter’s question about Suns

Nikola Jokic had an amazing answer to a reporter’s question about the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Jokic and other Denver Nuggets players spoke with the media on Thursday, a day ahead of Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series.

Jokic was asked if he expected the Suns to have increased energy give that the Suns will be returning home to Phoenix.

“No my friend, I expect they surrender and they give us the win,” Jokic joked.

"I expect they surrender…" Today at #Nuggets practice, Nikola Jokić was asked about what he expects from the #Suns fans for Game 3 tomorrow in #Phoenix.

Nuggets lead the series 2-0.@abc15 @abc15sports #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/1kInLBNOy1 — Danny Bavaro (@dannybavaro) May 4, 2023

Jokic’s sarcastic answer was met with some laughter from the media.

Of course he is expecting the Suns to play hard, just as Phoenix played hard in the first two games of the series. And yes, having to be on the road will make it tougher for Denver.

The one big change is that Chris Paul will not be available for at least Game 3 due to a groin injury. A report even said Phoenix might be without Paul for the next three games.

Jokic is coming off a 39-point, 16-rebound performance in Denver’s Game 2 win that put his team up 2-0 in the series. Jokic also learned on Tuesday that he had finished second in NBA MVP voting after winning the award the previous two seasons.