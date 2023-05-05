 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic had amazing answer to reporter’s question about Suns

May 5, 2023
by Larry Brown
Apr 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic had an amazing answer to a reporter’s question about the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Jokic and other Denver Nuggets players spoke with the media on Thursday, a day ahead of Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series.

Jokic was asked if he expected the Suns to have increased energy give that the Suns will be returning home to Phoenix.

“No my friend, I expect they surrender and they give us the win,” Jokic joked.

Jokic’s sarcastic answer was met with some laughter from the media.

Of course he is expecting the Suns to play hard, just as Phoenix played hard in the first two games of the series. And yes, having to be on the road will make it tougher for Denver.

The one big change is that Chris Paul will not be available for at least Game 3 due to a groin injury. A report even said Phoenix might be without Paul for the next three games.

Jokic is coming off a 39-point, 16-rebound performance in Denver’s Game 2 win that put his team up 2-0 in the series. Jokic also learned on Tuesday that he had finished second in NBA MVP voting after winning the award the previous two seasons.

