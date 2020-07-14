Nikola Jokic not telling reporters exactly how much he weighs

Nikola Jokic’s weight has been a topic of interest among basketball fans over the past few months, but he’s not eager to make it a continual piece of conversation.

A photo of Jokic looking slimmer while attending an exhibition game in Europe went viral in June. Prior to that, Denver’s team president raved about Jokic’s fitness.

Jokic emerged from quarantine in the NBA Bubble in Orlando on Tuesday, and reporters got a chance to see him. They noticed he appeared to be in better shape than when he played.

Nikola Jokic out of quarantine pic.twitter.com/B6rl2JFeZo — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 14, 2020

Jokic said last year he preferred playing at around 275-280 pounds. As for his current weight? He didn’t disclose it and prefers to keep it that way.

Nikola Jokic asked about his new playing weight, replied with a smile at the end: "And I think I’m not supposed to tell you my pounds and my weight. It’s team policy. I like that." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 14, 2020

Despite all the talk, Jokic says he’s only 3-5 pounds off of his weight when the season was suspended in March. The 25-year-old is averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game for the Nuggets this season. The team will be the No. 3 seed in the West when the season resumes.

Jokic is not the only star player to lose weight during the time off.