 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 15, 2021

No, Isaiah Thomas will not be playing overseas next season

September 15, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas may not have found a new NBA home yet, but he is not about to head overseas any time soon.

The former All-NBA guard was linked to Russian professional team CSKA Moscow in rumors this week. The sources of the rumors seems to have been a report from a Greek journalist that may have gotten lost in translation.

Thomas took to Twitter on Wednesday to refute the rumors, saying that he would not be going overseas and that they had the wrong Isaiah. Thomas’ agent, Bernard Lee, also tweeted the same, emphasizing that Thomas is still focused on a return to the NBA.

The 32-year-old Thomas made three appearances last season for the New Orleans Pelicans on a ten-day contract. He has been unsuccessful in landing another NBA deal since then but came close to signing with a top contender.

Going from the NBA to playing overseas is a big blow to the ego that not many former stars are willing to bite the bullet on. That said, Thomas has proved that he can still ball, and his faith in himself may not be misplaced.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus