No, Isaiah Thomas will not be playing overseas next season

Isaiah Thomas may not have found a new NBA home yet, but he is not about to head overseas any time soon.

The former All-NBA guard was linked to Russian professional team CSKA Moscow in rumors this week. The sources of the rumors seems to have been a report from a Greek journalist that may have gotten lost in translation.

Thomas took to Twitter on Wednesday to refute the rumors, saying that he would not be going overseas and that they had the wrong Isaiah. Thomas’ agent, Bernard Lee, also tweeted the same, emphasizing that Thomas is still focused on a return to the NBA.

No sir not me!!! I will not be going overseas. Wrong isaiah https://t.co/RAw5diCgbZ — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 15, 2021

So we are crystal clear on this. Isaiah Thomas is not going to CSKA, CSKA is an outstanding organization but Isaiah’s goal is and will remain a return of permanence to the NBA and it’s a goal he will achieve. — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) September 15, 2021

The 32-year-old Thomas made three appearances last season for the New Orleans Pelicans on a ten-day contract. He has been unsuccessful in landing another NBA deal since then but came close to signing with a top contender.

Going from the NBA to playing overseas is a big blow to the ego that not many former stars are willing to bite the bullet on. That said, Thomas has proved that he can still ball, and his faith in himself may not be misplaced.