1 notable team crossing Carmelo Anthony off their list?

September 10, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Carmelo Anthony may have to wait a little bit longer for his potential 20th season in the NBA.

Brian Robb of MassLive reported this week that the Boston Celtics are not expected to have interest in signing the ten-time All-Star Anthony prior to training camp. Robb adds that Anthony is not a priority for Boston, as they would like to give a chance to some of the young guys they already have.

New Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari was recently lost for the 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL suffered in a FIBA World Cup qualifying match (video here). That led to some reports that Boston could bring in the ex-scoring champion Anthony to play Gallinari’s expected role off the bench.

But Anthony is 38, does not know the system, and often has his own plans on offense. Giving an opportunity to players who are already on the roster like Noah Vonleh (27), Bruno Caboclo (26), and Sam Hauser (24) would probably be the better move for the Celtics heading into training camp.

