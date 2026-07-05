Notable update emerges on Jimmy Butler’s future

Jimmy Butler’s run in Golden State might end up lasting just 68 total games.

The Golden State Warriors could potentially find a way to get out of the final year of Butler’s contract, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reported over the weekend. Friedell does note though that dumping Butler would likely require parting ways with at least one future first-round draft pick.

At the same time, Butler reportedly wants to retire with the Warriors and has a strong relationship with the team’s front office, but Butler’s injury may end up forcing Golden State’s hand. You can read Friedell’s full report on the situation here.

The six-time All-Star Butler was acquired by the Warriors from the Miami Heat at the 2025 trade deadline. After a second-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves that year, Butler went on to tear his ACL during a game in January of this year (see the video here). As a result, Butler is expected to remain out for a good chunk of the 2026-27 NBA season as well.

That puts the Warriors in a very difficult position given the fact that Butler is still owed $56.8 million next season. With franchise superstar Steph Curry set to enter his final year under contract in 2026-27 as well, Golden State has absolutely zero time to waste right now.

The Warriors did recently explore one prominent trade possibility involving Butler. But now it sounds like they may be willing to explore other contingencies in order to try to get off Butler’s inflated contract in favor of a player who can actually produce right away.