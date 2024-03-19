Novak Djokovic goes viral over video of his skills on basketball court

Nikola Jokic might not be the best basketball player from Serbia any more.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic went viral this week for the video that he posted of himself to Instagram. Djokovic was in attendance during Saturday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game at Crypto.com Arena and got some shots up on the court after the contest.

He imitated LeBron James’ famous look-down shuffle three-pointer and surprisingly hit nothing but net from the right wing. Djokovic then busted out James’ silencer celebration for good measure. Here is the video.

Novak Djokovic isn't JUST a legendary Tennis Player

Djokovic obviously has the athletic gifts as the No. 1-ranked men’s singles tennis player in the world. He is also decently tall at 6-foot-2 and showed some pretty fluid form on that jump shot as well.

While it may be too late for Djokovic to pursue his hoops dreams at almost 37 years old, the evidence continues to mount that he is a serious basketball fan. After one recent major victory, Djokovic notably paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.