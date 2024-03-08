 Skip to main content
Nuggets coach Michael Malone took shot at Celtics fans after big win

March 8, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Michael Malone smiling

Feb 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

After his many months of clowning on the Los Angeles Lakers, Michael Malone is now taking on the other marquee NBA franchise.

The Denver Nuggets took down the Boston Celtics 115-109 on Thursday night in a possible NBA Finals preview. Despite the fact that the game was played in Denver’s Ball Arena, the Celtics had a strong contingent of fans show up and cheer for them.

After the game, the Nuggets head coach Malone was asked about the loud presence of Boston fans in the building and responded with some shade.

“You’ve got to give the Celtics fans credit,” said Malone, per Nuggets writer Harrison Wind. “They always come out strong. But you know what we say. They can take that L on the way out, baby.”

Malone deserves to talk his trash. The Nuggets got the victory on Thursday and are still the defending NBA champions. While the Celtics do have the NBA’s best record at 48-14 this season, it is clear that the path to the Larry O’Brien Trophy runs through the Nuggets.

That shade from Malone is definitely going in his greatest hits collection though. He was hilariously petty after Denver won it all last season and is now rounding into form once again as the playoffs draw near.

